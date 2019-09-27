Study: Toxic workplaces take toll on employees, businesses

“One in four says, ‘I literally dread going to work.’ I’m not talking about wishing it was a better day or ‘I kind of don’t like my boss.’ Dread was the term that was used," SHRM President and CEO Johnny Taylor, Jr said. "When that’s happening and employers are spending as much as they are to pay employees, there’s a real disconnect. This is a business imperative. Not just about making people feel better.”