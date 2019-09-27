Suspect wanted in LaGrange for aggravated assault, robbery

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in LaGrange for aggravated assault and robbery.
Mikquavious Jamal Green is also wanted for several charges of participation in a criminal street gang.
Green is 19 years old and 5’11." A photo of Green has been released.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2601l or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Crime Stoppers offers rewards for information that leads to the location or apprehension of wanted suspects.
