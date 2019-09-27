Suspect wanted in LaGrange for aggravated assault, robbery

Suspect wanted in LaGrange for aggravated assault, robbery
Suspect wanted in LaGrange for aggravated assault, robbery (Source: LaGrange Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn | September 27, 2019 at 4:38 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 4:41 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in LaGrange for aggravated assault and robbery.

Mikquavious Jamal Green is also wanted for several charges of participation in a criminal street gang.

Green is 19 years old and 5’11." A photo of Green has been released.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the case is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2601l or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Crime Stoppers offers rewards for information that leads to the location or apprehension of wanted suspects.

Suspect wanted in LaGrange for aggravated assault, robbery
Suspect wanted in LaGrange for aggravated assault, robbery (Source: LaGrange Police Department)

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.