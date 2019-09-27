Upper 90s & Lower 100s for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It was another record-breaking day across the Valley with highs climbing into the upper 90s and lower 100s in the area. There was enough moisture for a few showers and storms, but nothing that will put a dent in the drought. I expect very similar weather on Saturday, but temperatures might be one or two degrees cooler in the afternoon thanks to more in the way of clouds. Rain coverage Saturday afternoon and evening will be about 20%. Sunday, the sun will build back in and rain chances will be near zero with a high around 100. For next week, the ridge of high pressure should slowly weaken, and that will mean highs dropping back to the mid 90s through the week. Expect some clouds and sun each day, but our string of above average temperatures will continue all the way into *next* weekend too. Don't look for much in the way of rain after Saturday.