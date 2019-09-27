WTVM hosts Connected TV Advertising Seminar

“I think it’s important that we educate businesses and business owners,” said Digital Sales Manager Leslie Nielsen. “You know our job is not just to sell advertising, our job is to help businesses grow and to make sure that they’re aware of all the opportunities that are available to them. Connected television and advertising is the fastest-growing advertising segment in the country today, and this is something that all marketers and business owners need to have a grasp on so that they’re taking advantage of this growing audience.”