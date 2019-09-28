Alabama Rural Ministry holding 12th annual No More Shacks event

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The time of the year for the Alabama Rural Ministry’s annual No More Shacks event has come back around.
The 12th annual event, this year titled ‘No More Shacks-No More Blue Tarps!,' will help families in Lee County repair tornado damage and help end substandard housing in Alabama.
Executive Director and Founder Lisa Pierce and others will live in a shack from now until Oct. 1 to raise awareness and funds.
Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller and Auburn Mayor Ron Anders will also be spending time in the shack with Pierce.
They will be located at the Auburn Wesley Foundation on South Gay St.
