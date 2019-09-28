Columbus Police Department seeking individuals for armed robbery and aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery and aggravated assault investigation.
The Robbery and Assault Unit of the Columbus Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Zavier Jones and Devin Douglas.
CPD says the individuals have active warrants for armed robbery and aggravated assault. The incident occurred on March 17, 2019.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of either of these individuals, they suggest calling Sgt. Tuning with the Robbery and Assault Unit at (706) 225-4379.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.