CSU students and local nonprofit join global climate protests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The extreme heat coincided with a rally over climate change in Columbus Friday night.
Recently, thousands of people have been protesting at climate strikes. Now, a group of students is doing the same in Downtown Columbus, teaming up with a local nonprofit.
“Hear our cries, no more lies, it’s action time,”-said protesters.
People took to the streets rallying and marching, and joining a worldwide effort to get changes and answers about global climate control.
“I mean we’re dying," said Judy LaRue of Indivisible Columbus. "It’s 95 degrees out here, it’s September 27th. I mean usually, we would be putting on sweaters about this time. There are hurricanes out in the gulf there are fires, there’s a lot of earthquakes. We need to do something.”
This was organized by a group of Columbus State University students who had the opportunity to make their efforts bigger by teaming with Indivisible Columbus.
They said it’s important for the younger generation to get involved because this issue affects them the most.
“Nationwide it’s to demand climate justice for the youth because we are going to be the hardest hit with climate change and that’s not fair. There needs to be a climate action,” said Maya Davis, CSU vice president of Students for a Sustainable World.
This most recent outcry against climate change was all started by Greta Thunberg, a young girl from Sweden.
Participants in Columbus said things like cutting back on fuel and plastic is something we all can do and having events like this brings more attention to what many see as an urgent issue.
“I want them to get out there and talk to the congressmen and tell them we need to save our planet because like Greta said, our house is on fire and we’re burning down,” said LaRue.
There were people out protesting younger than the 7th grade and one little girl said she’s already looking to start her own movement at her school.
