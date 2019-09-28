CSU tennis coach named USPTA College Coach of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University now has a nationally recognized coach in its tennis program.
Coach Evan Isaacs was named the 2019 Steve Wilkinson College Coach of the Year by the United States Professional Tennis Association.
Isaacs is in his 19th season at Columbus State University as the men’s and women’s teams.
“This is such an amazing honor, and I’m truly humbled by the recognition,” said Isaacs. “This wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the hard work and dedication from my former players and all of my assistants throughout the years as well as my loving children, Jessie and Kendall, and my wife Michelle Christine Isaacs.”
This award comes after Isaacs led the men’s team to the 2018 NCAA Division II national championship.
Last year, Isaacs was named the Wilson Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s National Coach of the Year.
