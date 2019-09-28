Drought impacting Lake Martin

LAKE MARTIN, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials say Lake Martin is important for the city’s revenue but there are benefits to having lower lake levels.
“This lake is our economic engine here in Alexander city and the surrounding communities,” said Alexander City Chamber of Commerce President Ed Collari. “We see it, because throughout the summer we see our sales tax revenues in the city definitely reaching peak levels, so when it does get a little bit lower this time of year heading into the off season, for lack of better terms, it does make an impact.”
Because of the size of the lake, the lower lake levels also has it benefits.
“Next thing you know, we’ll be fussing about we wish it would quit raining,” said Wind Creek State Park Superintendent Bruce Adams. “We had a real wet season last winter, and I know that because we had a lot of maintenance issues that we were trying to get to and we had to wait on the weather. Just about the time you could work, it’d come raining again. So these things go in cycles.”
“There’s always trash in the lake somewhere. It’s helping us a lot, because we’re able to get off the boat into sand and walk on sand versus hopping off in the water and trying to get it,” said volunteer Kenneth Holland.
Holland says they’ve been trying to clean up the lake for years, and while the lower lake levels are helping, they still need more working hands on deck.
“My mother in law is 86 years old and she still comes out here and helps us. We turn it into a family day outing, and yet at the same time, make an impact,” said Holland.
A large lake cleanup is scheduled for Nov. 1. Lake Martin Resource Association officials will be working with Alabama Power for this project. Volunteers are always needed and welcomed.
Right now officials say that tourism has remained the same despite dropping lake levels, but they will continue to monitor the lake.
