Opelika Chamber of Commerce treats first responders to breakfast

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Chamber of Commerce helped first responders get their day started Friday with breakfast.
It was their way of saying thank you. The breakfast was held at Saugahatachee Country Club.
“We at the chamber definitely want to thank our first responders because we call on them all the time,” said Pam Powers-Smith, president of the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. Asking them for things and we ask them to help us, and this year, we really want to feel like we appreciate them because we call on them as a whole in the community.”
Organizers said they appreciate the sacrifices and courage of first responders.
