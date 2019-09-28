Opelika man found dead in Phenix City, police investigating as homicide

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City police are investigating a homicide on Dolphin Ct. after finding the body of an Opelika man.
Officers were called to the scene at approximately 9:01 a.m. on Sept. 28 in reference to a dead body.
Once there, officers found the body of a man, later identified as 23-year-old Kentavis Perry of Opelika, in a grassy area. He appeared to have been shot.
Perry’s vehicle, a black 2000 Chevrolet C-1500 pickup truck with Alabama license plate TMR014 was not located at the scene. It is believed he drove this vehicle to Dolphin Ct. yesterday, Sept. 27, or in the early morning hours of Sept. 28.
There is no word at this time on any potential suspects.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2840 or (334) 448-2822.
This is a developing story.
