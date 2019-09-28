Record Heat Continues Next Week

Dominant hot high pressure system over the southeast is not going anywhere anytime soon. Record breaking heat will possible for least the next 5-7 days, with highs approaching the century mark each, and every afternoon. While a spotty storm or two is possible Saturday afternoon, the vast majority of us will stay dry, and fry in the heat. Bone dry weather looks to continue, since we can't get a cold front down south, and there aren't any tropical systems down the pipeline! As a result, expect drought conditions to only worsen, and that is worrisome since the grass has turned brown, and numerous plants are dying from a lack of rainfall. Hopefully, we will see a pattern change in mid-October, but at this point, that is wishful thinking.