Record Heat Continues Next Week

Dominant hot high pressure system over the southeast is not going anywhere anytime soon. Record breaking heat will possible for least the next 5-7 days, with highs approaching the century mark each, and every afternoon. While a spotty storm or two is possible Saturday afternoon, the vast majority of us will stay dry, and fry in the heat. Bone dry weather looks to continue, since we can't get a cold front down south, and there aren't any tropical systems down the pipeline! As a result, expect drought conditions to only worsen, and that is worrisome since the grass has turned brown, and numerous plants are dying from a lack of rainfall. Hopefully, we will see a pattern change in mid-October, but at this point, that is wishful thinking.
TROPICAL UPDATE: LORENZO is the only game in town this morning, with no other areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin. LORENZO remains a powerful category 3 hurricane, but is expected to slowly weaken as the storm encounters increasingly cooler sea surface temperatures, higher wind shear, and dry air. With that being said, LORENZO will pass very close to the Azores at hurricane intensity on Wednesday.
Otherwise, all is quiet in the Atlantic. Long term, I’ll be closely watching the western Caribbean. Model guidance shows lowering pressures & increasingly disturbed weather down there later next week. Nothing is imminent, but with the Madden–Julian oscillation moving into Phases 8 & 1, it’s definitely worth monitoring since it favors increased Atlantic hurricane activity. October hurricane climatology also says to watch the western Caribbean & Gulf of Mexico.
