SafeHouse in Columbus opens as cooling center as temperatures remain in upper 90s

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - SafeHouse Ministries in Columbus is stepping in to help those who are wanting to beat the heat.
The shelter is opening its doors for people looking for a cool place to rest as the temperatures stay in the mid to upper 90s.
Usually, there are warming shelters during cold winter weather. SafeHouse representatives said it’s only right to help those who need a break from the hot summer sun, plus they get a warm meal in the afternoon.
The manager of SafeHouse said so far, many people have come in to cool off.
"We have to do what we have to do to make people comfortable,” said SafeHouse Manager Eric McClure. “We welcome anybody who needs to come and get some water or a meal. They're welcome at the SafeHouse at all times."
SafeHouse Ministries is located on Hamilton Road and is open for anyone who needs to cool off. Check-in is from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.