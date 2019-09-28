Sports Overtime: Week 6

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s week six of high school football in the Chattahoochee Valley and Sports Overtime is back for another week of scores, highlights and more!
This week’s Game of the Week was Manchester (43) vs. Marion County (14).
The other games Sports Leader 9 covered in Week 6 were:
Dooly County (8) at Schley County (27)
Chatt. County (30) at Seminole County (0)
Lamar County (28) at Jordan (16)
Hardaway (20) at Americus-Sumter (14)
Harris County (62) at Northside (42)
Central-Carroll (17) at LaGrange (14)
LaFayette Christian (7) at Calvary Christian (17)
Park Crossing (7) at Central (31)
Minor (20) at Auburn (49)
Smiths Station (17) at Stanhope Elmore (20)
Barbour County (0) at Russell County (70)
Beauregard (12) at Montgomery Catholic (41)
Chambers Academy (50) at Springwood (0)
Pike (21) at Lee-Scott (52)
Troup (21) at Chapel Hill (14)
Kendrick at Peach County
Stewart County (0) at Mitchell County (64)
Macon County at Taylor County
Brookstone (34) at Greenville (6)
Pacelli at Central-Talbotton
Randolph-Clay at Early County
Terrell Academy at Flint River
Southland at Heritage-Newnan
Eufaula (55) at Alma Bryant (21)
Horseshoe Bend at Loachapoka
Lanett at Handley
Marbury at Valley
Notasulga (14) at LaFayette (6)
Abbeville Christian at Lakeside
Columbus (10) at Carver (51)
Heard County (34) at Spencer (8)
Temple (6) at Callaway (34)
