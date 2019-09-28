Sports Overtime: Week 6

By Olivia Gunn | September 27, 2019 at 10:58 PM EDT - Updated September 27 at 11:16 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s week six of high school football in the Chattahoochee Valley and Sports Overtime is back for another week of scores, highlights and more!

This week’s Game of the Week was Manchester (43) vs. Marion County (14).

The other games Sports Leader 9 covered in Week 6 were:

Dooly County (8) at Schley County (27)

Chatt. County (30) at Seminole County (0)

Lamar County (28) at Jordan (16)

Hardaway (20) at Americus-Sumter (14)

Harris County (62) at Northside (42)

Central-Carroll (17) at LaGrange (14)

LaFayette Christian (7) at Calvary Christian (17)

Park Crossing (7) at Central (31)

Minor (20) at Auburn (49)

Smiths Station (17) at Stanhope Elmore (20)

Barbour County (0) at Russell County (70)

Beauregard (12) at Montgomery Catholic (41)

Chambers Academy (50) at Springwood (0)

Pike (21) at Lee-Scott (52)

Troup (21) at Chapel Hill (14)

Kendrick at Peach County

Stewart County (0) at Mitchell County (64)

Macon County at Taylor County

Brookstone (34) at Greenville (6)

Pacelli at Central-Talbotton

Randolph-Clay at Early County

Terrell Academy at Flint River

Southland at Heritage-Newnan

Eufaula (55) at Alma Bryant (21)

Horseshoe Bend at Loachapoka

Lanett at Handley

Marbury at Valley

Notasulga (14) at LaFayette (6)

Abbeville Christian at Lakeside

Columbus (10) at Carver (51)

Heard County (34) at Spencer (8)

Temple (6) at Callaway (34)

