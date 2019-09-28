Trolley ride through Plains, Ga. ahead of annual Peanut Festival shows historical sites

PLAINS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Plains, Georgia community is gearing up for its annual Plains Peanut Festival.
This year will be the 23rd festival in the town. As part of the special occasion, organizers took a group on a trolley ride through town to see some special historical sites. The trolley ride even got a sneak peek at former U.S. president Jimmy Carter’s personal home.
In addition to an exclusive look at Carter’s house, those on the ride got to see the different homes he lived in over this life, His church, and the farm where he grew up.
Carter will turn 95 next week, so the festival is also a bit of a birthday celebration for him. The trolley tour gave the chance to see the different staged of Carter’s life and to learn a few fun stories about him.
The driver of the trolley said he hopes this festival teaches attendees about the tow and Carter.
“I think people will learn about country life, the president, and see the life we live every day. You will get to sample a lot of food, a lot of products, and see the president,” said trolley driver, Clyde Tullis.
Event organizers said the festival is special for the family. Carter and his wife will be signing books Saturday beginning at 1:30 p.m.
