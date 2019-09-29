Columbus police investigating three shootings in two days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has had a busy few nights responding to multiple shootings this week.
On Thursday, Sept. 26, officers were called out to the BP gas station on Buena Vista Rd. at approximately 9:30 p.m.
According to police reports, one male was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee and was taken to the hospital.
“[It’s] hard to even go into a convenient store without even looking over your shoulder worried about somebody trying to harm you or rob you,” said one Columbus resident.
Within an hour of the first shooting, police were called out to a second shooting incident in a neighborhood on Mellon St. and Bernard Dr. where police reports say one male was shot inside of a vehicle. He was also taken to the hospital.
“Its getting worse [than] its ever been," said another Columbus resident. “I just hope and pray that we get better as a unit and get together behind each other and stop the killing, stop the violence.”
At approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday night, police were called to a shooting on Harbison Dr. where police say one male was shot and is expected to make a recovery.
People in the community say these acts of violence are just senseless.
“It makes no sense. Officers can be doing other things, helping the community out, but they are chasing down people who are committing senseless crimes against each other and it’s just crazy. It’s about time for it to stop,” said another Columbus resident.
As of now Columbus Police are still looking for suspects in all three shootings who will be charged with aggravated assault.
People say the only way to cut down on violence is for the community to come together.
“We’ve got to come together more as family and friends and come together. A lot of killings and shootings have been unnecessary...we’ve got to talk it out,” said a Columbus resident.
