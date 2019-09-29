Funeral held for longtime host of gospel radio show in Columbus, Michael Williams

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A funeral service was held yesterday afternoon at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church in Phenix City for former gospel radio show host, Michael Williams.
Friends and family celebrated the life of Williams, the long-time host of the gospel radio show on Davis Broadcasting’s WOKS. He was also employed with Progressive Funeral Home in Columbus.
Williams formerly served as a deacon and was in the male choir at Franchise Missionary Baptist Church.
Williams was 53 years old.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.