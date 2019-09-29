Georgia’s Chapter of the American Foundation holds their annual walk for suicide prevention

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Saturday, a group joined together to help raise awareness for suicide rates and to prevent suicides from happening. This was the fourth successful year the walk took place to fight suicide.
Georgia’s Chapter of the American Foundation held their annual Columbus Out of the Darkness Community Walk at Lakebottom Park yesterday.
The walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s education and support programs and its bold goal to lower the annual rate of suicide by 20 percent in the US by the year 2025.
Their main goal for this fourth annual event was to provide resources - if needed - for everyone who came to yesterday’s walk.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.