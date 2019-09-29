No Cold Fronts In Sight

Dominant hot high pressure system over the southeast is not going anywhere anytime soon. Record breaking heat will possible for least the next 5-7 days, with highs approaching the century mark each, and every afternoon. Meanwhile, bone dry weather looks to continue, since we can't get a cold front down south, and there aren't any tropical systems down the pipeline! As a result, expect drought conditions to only worsen, and that is worrisome since the grass has turned brown, and numerous plants are dying from a lack of rainfall. Hopefully, we will see a pattern change in mid-October, but at this point, that is wishful thinking.