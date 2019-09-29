Walk-a-Thon and parade raise sickle cell awareness in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The lower Chattahoochee region of the Association of Sickle Cell is raising awareness about the disease in the Fountain City.
The organization was able to bring attention to the epidemic with a Walk-a-Thon and parade in Columbus.
Organizers say the disease is not talked about enough.
“People barely talk about it, so for this to be going on, we’re bringing so much awareness and we’re getting this word out here that it’s a silent disease, but it is deadly,” said Monique Fortson, with the Association of Sickle Cell.
The event had a $25 registration fee to raise funds for more awareness events in the future.
