‘Armed and dangerous’ 16-year-old sought in double homicide near ASU

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force is searching for a 16-year-old considered armed and dangerous and wanted in a double homicide.
According to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers, Charlie Jackson is wanted for two counts of murder and two counts of assault second degree.
CrimeStoppers says the charges are related to the murders and felony assaults that took place in the 800 block of North University Drive on Aug. 15th, near the campus of Alabama State University.
Jackson, is also known as “CJ” and is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information regarding Jackson’s location, please contact police or the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force case agent at 334-320-1503. You can also submit your tip anonymously to Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
Police previously charged Anthony Thomas, 27, with two counts of murder and two counts of assault in connection to the shooting.
