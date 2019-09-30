Columbus police searching for missing man last seen on Veterans Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking the public for assistance locating a missing man.
20-year-old Vontrez Leonard Jr. was last seen Wednesday, Sept. 25 after ending his shift at Papa John’s Pizza located in the 5800 block of Veterans Parkway.
Leonard is 5”10” and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Leonard was last seen wearing all black clothing. He drives a blue 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with Georgia tag RML 5157.
Anyone with information on Leonard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus police 911 Center or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
