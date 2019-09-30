Family, friends gather for vigil in memory of slain Circle K clerk in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - 26-year-old Dontrell Williams lost his life while trying to make a living, and Sunday family and friends came together and spoke about his character and how Williams would have wanted to be remembered.
“That man did not have to kill my son. He could have just taken the money and left, but he did not. He killed my son,” said Tanya Weaver, Williams’ mother.
Family, friends, and coworkers gathered for a candlelight vigil and released balloons after Williams lost his life while working overnight at the Circle K on Forrest road during an armed robbery.
Weaver said she didn’t realize her son had touched so many people’s lives in Columbus.
“I didn’t know Dontrell had met so many people. He had only been in Columbus a short time before the went into the military and then he came back. But I’m really overwhelmed. I didn’t know my son knew so many people in Columbus," said Weaver.
Everyone came out wearing red in honor of Williams because that was his favorite color.
His closest friends and family shared stories and said he was the kindest most heartfelt person they’ve ever met.
“Dontrell was such a charismatic young man. I mean, he grew into an outstanding individual and to see all the support that people show his mother and him during all of this is kind of breathtaking,” said Mike Barksdale, friend and roommate.
“Dontrell was the kind of person that if he had a dollar in his bank account and you needed something, he would be the guy that gave you his last dollar. He would give you the shirt off his back. Trell didn’t always have the easiest life, but I think that molded him into the man he was and the man he was becoming,” said Jarred Tompkins, best friend.
His friends and former coworkers said they had to do something before he was laid to rest to celebrate his life taken too soon.
“When I tell you it’s amazing, this literally started from like a conversation with a couple of people saying ‘hey, we’ve got to do something to celebrate his life,’ and we don’t know his family so the least we could do is a candlelight and it turned from a candlelight into this great moment that’s like a family reunion right now,” said Sara Levy, friend and coworker.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.