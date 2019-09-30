Hot & Mostly Dry Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Although the calendar says September 30th, our forecast still remains very summer-like with highs in the mid 90s for the rest of the week. By Thursday and Friday, we may see a few spots in the upper 90s again as summer keeps hanging on well into October. For the weekend, the first of two cold fronts will be passing through, increasing rain chances on Saturday and Sunday (20% in the afternoon and evening) and knocking a few degrees off of the highs (upper 80s and lower 90s). Rain chances will increase again by Monday and Tuesday of next week with Tuesday being the wettest day (based on our current information). This will be the second cold front that will usher in much cooler weather by the middle and end of next week. Because it is so far out there, we'll have to be watching things carefully to see if there will be any forecast changes with our cold front.