A Hot and Parched End to September

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last day of September stays par for the course with the summer-like pattern that refuses to budge over the Southeast with near record-breaking heat and abnormally dry conditions. High temperatures will top out in the mid-upper 90s again for the work week with rain chances still next to none. Not out of the question that record highs could be in jeopardy again for the first several days of October too.
Finally, it looks like the stagnant ridge of high pressure will break down closer to the weekend as a series of long-awaited fronts nudge their way toward the Valley. Temperatures favor dropping down into the 80s and 60s by Sunday into next week with a better chance of rain (30-40% coverage) for Monday and Tuesday. So, though we’ll have to deal with the unseasonable heat for several more days, we finally have some hope at least of a little relief in sight!
