Columbus Police investigates N. Lumpkin Road Homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police Department is investigating an early morning shooting at Springfield Crossing Apartments on North Lumpkin Road.
Investigators say they were called to the scene at 12:30 a.m. in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival they found a female, later identified as Lachasta Giles, 45 years old, in the parking lot.
Giles was transported to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital Emergency Room where she was later pronounced dead.
There have been no arrests made at this time.
Anyone having any information about the death of Lachasta Giles is asked to call Columbu Police.
