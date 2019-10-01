Columbus police investigating 2 separate shootings at Macon Rd. gas stations within minutes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus are investigating two shootings at two separate gas stations on Macon Road.
The shootings happened Monday afternoon in a matter of minutes. The first scene is in the 6200 block of Macon Road at the Petro Gas Station. Police arrived there around 6 p.m. after a call from the manager.
“I did the 911 call and asked them to send me an ambulance,” said Kartikuma Gujjar.
Gujjar said he’s been the manager at the gas station for the past three months. He said it was a typical busy day until a man walked in the store bleeding and asking for help.
“The guy was bleeding in the store. I tried to help him out and I gave him some bottled waters,” said Gujjar.
According to the manager, customers said the gunman ran around the business and fled the scene on Crystal Drive. He said no one heard the gunshots in the store.
“You couldn’t hear anything inside. Normally, if something happens, you can hear it. It might have happened in the back corner,” said Gujjar.
Within minutes, police were called to a separate shooting further down the street at a Shell gas station. According to Deputy Coroner Charles Newton, one person died as a result of both shootings and another is in the surgery in the hospital.
“Last week, one guy just got shot and killed at the Circle K and then somebody got shot at BP station. I can’t explain what we’re going through," said Gujjar.
Police said they are actively searching for suspects in both shootings. This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.