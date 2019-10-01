CPD Property Crimes Unit needs assistance in identifying suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit needs the community’s assistance in properly identifying the two individuals guilty in this case. The two individuals are being shown in the photographs provided above.
On Sept. 28, the police were dispatched to the apartment buildings located in the Lakebottom area at 2510 Cherokee Avenue. This took place at approximately 4:00 p.m. There was a reference to a stolen vehicle as well as several entering auto cases.
After investigating, there were two individuals determined responsible for those thefts.
They are suspected in an unrelated entering auto as well. It is suspected that as they were standing outside, they fired shots at the victims. They are described as male and in their teens.
If you know the identity of these individuals or any further information about them, do not hesitate to contact officials. You can contact Detective R. Vardman at (706) 225-4257 and/or the Burglary and Theft Unit at (706) 653-3424. You can also message the police’s Facebook page.
If so, you can remain anonymous. The Columbus Police Department thanks you in advance.
