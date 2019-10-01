Fuller Center Legacy Build begins in tornado-torn Beauregard

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Several hundred volunteers worked away in Beauregard Monday as the Fuller Center for Housing’s annual Millard Fuller Legacy Build began.
Eleven new homes will be built for families displaced by the tornadoes that ripped through Lee County on March 3.
“We’re bringing hope back to these families," said Kim Roberts with the Chattahoochee Valley Fuller Center. "They have a front door to walk in now, they have a bed to lay in, they have a toothbrush they go to their bathroom and pick up. That’s everything to me. It’s not about the houses; it’s about restoring the families.”
Despite the Alabama sun and heat, this week there will be 11 new homes built for tornado survivors, eight in Beauregard and three in Opelika.
“All the homes are sponsored by just some unbelievable partners, and we’re so excited, as Kim said, to bring hope back to Beauregard,” said Laura Eason of Mend.
Tiffany Robinson will be receiving a new home Friday after losing her home and her parents in the tornadoes.
“I am so thankful, just thankful for everybody being out here, helping, braving this heat, just for little ol’ me,” she said.
There are 180 volunteers at the build coming from 29 states and 4 different countries.
“Helping other people, it makes us feel good,” said volunteer, Jane Hall.
Another volunteer, Lesylee Hodge, said
“There are a lot of folks that just need a hand up, and we’re here to help them," said Lesylee Hodge, another volunteer. "That’s what I get from it, knowing that I helped somebody.”
The build will last until Friday afternoon.
There will be one final home built in Smiths Station in October, bringing the total number of homes built by the Fuller Center for tornado survivors in Lee County to 18.
