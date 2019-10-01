HIV prevention medication to be available at Columbus Health Department

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A medication to help prevent HIV will soon be available at the Columbus Health Department.
Health officials say Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) can be taken daily to help lower an HIV-negative person from getting the virus from a sexual or injection-drug-using partner who is HIV positive. The medication will be available at the Columbus Health Department on Tuesday.
“It’s beneficial to every area and to everybody because it’s going to reduce the number who may be infected or have HIV,” says Pam Kirkland with the Columbus Health Department.
PrEP can stop HIV from spreading throughout the body when taken daily, however, it’s much less effective when it is not taken consistently
