Man found guilty of murder in 2017 deadly car chase in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was found guilty Tuesday on murder charges in the case of a 2017 two-state police chase.
The chase ended in a crash in Phenix City and killed an innocent bystander.
Dezhaun Dumas was found guilty of murder, assault, and bringing stolen property into the state. Frank McLemore was on the way to his granddaughter’s engagement party when Dumas, driving a stolen car, crashed into his car and killed him.
Before heading to deliberations, jury members watched surveillance video of the accident.
