Motorcyclist killed in accident on Hwy. 431 in Phenix City, man turns himself in

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 431 in Phenix City has left one man dead and another behind bars.
Officers were called to the crash involving a motorcycle on U.S. Hwy. 431 south at the BP gas station on Knowles Rd. at 10:49 p.m. on Sept. 29.
Once on scene, officers found one man, later identified as the driver of the motorcycle, Michael Jackson, unresponsive. The 47-year-old Jackson was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where he was pronounced dead by emergency room doctors.
Witnesses on the scene after the crash reported that a man was seen getting out of the 2011 Hyundai Sonata that struck the 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle that Jackson was riding and ran from the scene on foot.
At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, 33-year-old Gary Nathaniel Thomas, the driver of the Hyundai Sonata, turned himself in to the Phenix City Police Department.
Thomas was arrested and faces charges of murder and felony leaving the scene of an accident. Police say more charges are pending.
Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact PCPD at (334) 448-2840.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.