No Changes for the Start of October... Yet

Finally though, the dominant ridge of high pressure that has been contributing to the fall heat wave will break down later this week, allowing for some much-needed cold fronts to make their way toward the Valley over the weekend and next week. The first front won’t be as impressive as next week’s, but highs will at least fall into the upper 80s and low 90s over the weekend with just isolated rain coverage, but some more clouds around. The next front descending toward the Southeast early next week looks a little more potent, bringing a better chance for showers and storms for the start of the week and knocking temperatures down into the 80s and 60s. Of course, still several days out from this anticipated cooldown, so plenty of time to finetune the forecast. Stay tuned!