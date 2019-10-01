Police continue search for missing Auburn University student last seen in August

Police continue search for missing Auburn University student last seen in August (Source: WTVM)
By Olivia Gunn | September 30, 2019 at 11:40 PM EDT - Updated September 30 at 11:43 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are still searching for a missing Auburn University student who vanished in August.

21-year-old Chih-Kai Lai was set to begin classes at Auburn on August 19. He never showed and police have been looking for the Taiwanese graduate student ever since.

According to a surveillance photo from near his apartment, Lai was last seen wearing black warm-up pants with white stripes, running shoes, a t-shirt, and glasses.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Auburn police.

