Safe Kids Columbus partnering with two MCSD schools for Walk to School Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Safe Kids Columbus is partnering with several MCSD schools hosting Walk to School Days and a pedestrian safety assembly throughout International Walk to School Week.
Unfortunately, the Chattahoochee Valley has seen pedestrians injured and killed.
Today, Safe Kids Columbus partnered with Clubview Elementary School and they say there was a great turnout of parents walking their kids to school. Tomorrow, they will host a Walk to School Day at Wynnton Arts Academy.
The message organizers want to get across is teaching kids the proper way to cross the street or walk using sidewalks and crossing guards.
Pam Fair with Safe Kids Columbus says kids also need to put their devices down and keep their heads up.
One way parents can help their kids who walk to school is to make them more visible to drivers with something glow-in-the-dark or reflective tape.
It is also important for parents to set a good example for their kids by putting on their seatbelts and putting down their phones, so their kids will imitate them.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.