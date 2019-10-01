Summer Rolls Into October

Dominating hot high pressure system that has plagued us with record heat and bone dry conditions will continue to blast us through the end of the work week. By this weekend, high pressure will FINALLY break down, causing highs to drop from the upper 90s to the upper 80s, with a bit more cloud cover, and perhaps even an afternoon shower. On Monday, a deep trough will dig into the Great Lakes region, bringing the first real cold front of the season across the US. Front looks to arrive sometime Monday or Tuesday, and with it a chance of rain, though nothing significant. It will finally feel like Fall next Tuesday & Wednesday, with highs around 80, and lows in the 50s! You will finally be able to enjoy that Pumpkin Spiced Latte!