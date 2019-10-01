Troup Co. extends outdoor burning ban

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The outdoor burn ban in Troup County has been extended indefinitely due to record-breaking temperatures and an abundance in the lack of rain.
It’s customary for the ban to be lifted October 1, however, the county has made the decision to extend the burning ban to secure the safety of all citizens in the community. The concern increases for the potential for rapid fire to spread that may be difficult to contain as drought conditions continue to expand across northwest Georgia.
As temperatures remain in the 80s and low 90s, citizens are asked not to burn until further notice. Once the are has received a notable amount of rain, the county will lift the burning ban.
According to National Weather Service predictions, humidity and rain conditions are unlikely to improve in the long-range; therefore, it is unlikely that the total ban on outdoor burning will be lifted in the foreseeable future.
