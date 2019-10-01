U.S. resident accused of spying for China; conducted money exchanges in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A northern California man was arrested and accused of spying for China.
Xuehua Peng, also known as Edward Peng, 56, was arrested Friday, Sept. 27. He is charged for acting as an illegal foreign agent in delivering classified United States national security information to officials of the People’s Republic of China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS).
The FBI employed a double agent in 2015 to nab the suspect. The agency conducted several money-for-information exchanges with Peng in the San Francisco Bay area and Columbus, Georgia. The meet-ups involved Peng leaving up to $20,000 in a hotel room in which an FBI agent would later pick up and leave behind SD cards with fake government information.
Authorities say the suspect would then take the card and travel to Beijing to meet with Chinese intelligence officials.
Peng is being held without bail. His next court date is scheduled for Wednesday, October 2. Peng faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.