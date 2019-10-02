Columbus man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A convicted child molester in Columbus has been sentenced to life in prison.
On Wednesday, 31-year-old A’Andre Allen was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences plus 80 years for three counts of child molestation. Allen is charged with two counts of aggravated child molestation and three counts of child molestation.
In 2016, Allen pleaded not guilty to the charges after he was accused of exposing himself to three girls and attempting to engage in sexual acts. with them. Police received a report of possible child molestation at an apartment complex in Columbus and believed the incidents happened in 2015 and 2016, based on interviews with the victims at the Child Advocacy Center.
There will be a hearing held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. where Allen can appeal the conviction and sentence.
