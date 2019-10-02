Columbus mayor speaks on Macon Rd. shootings; victim’s family gives statement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -We’re learning more about the condition of the surviving victim of a shooting at a gas station on Macon Road.
According to family and the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, 19-year-old Xavier Tate is in stable condition at Piedmont Columbus Regional. He’s expected to be ok. The family of slain 21-year-old Justis Bolen says they’re taking time to process what happened to their loved one at the Petro gas station and didn’t want to offer a statement at this time.
Tate’s family released this statement:
Tate was one of the victims in a Monday evening shooting at the Petro gas station on Macon Road that claimed the life of 21-year-old Justis Bolen. The string of violence has city leaders in Columbus wondering about how to work toward avoiding deadly shootings.
“I’m sad, I’m hurt just like everybody else in this community, and I’m frustrated,” said Mayor Skip Henderson. “There are a few things that keep me up at night and senseless violence is one of them. We’re going to continue to look for ways to create opportunities for these young people to find structure and more positive alternatives to what they’ve been turning to.”
Henderson said the main focus is to get answers for the families affected and to hopefully prevent it from happening to another family.
“Because it takes more than one life. Our law enforcement officials do a good job and they’re going to catch them,” said Henderson.
Police are still looking for suspects in the gas station shootings at the Petro gas station and the Shell gas station on Macon Road. They’re also looking for a suspect in the deadly Circle K shooting on Forrest Road on Sept. 23.
