EAMC gives land to Fuller Center for 3 homes to be built on

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The East Alabama Medical Center has sponsored multiple home builds for the Fuller Center for Housing in the past, but for this year’s Millard Fuller Legacy Build, three homes will sit on a piece of property purchased by EAMC and deeded to the Fuller Center.
By the end of the week, three new homes will sit on Dover Street in Opelika, as part of the annual legacy build, where 11 homes in total will be built.
These three families in Opelika are elated.
“[I’m] thankful, grateful” Gina Johnson said, whose new home will sit on the property purchased by EAMC.
“It’s like a dream," said Carol Adams, another future homeowner. "It’s amazing.”
All three of the families whose homes are being built in Opelika have a family member who works for the EAMC.
One family’s home was destroyed in the deadly March 3 tornadoes. The two other families qualified for new a new home based on other Fuller requirements.
“We thrive on being a high-quality compassionate healthcare facility,” said Lisa Ruffin of Cornerstone of EAMC. “But we can’t provide healthcare without our employees, so we have to take care of them so they can take care of others.”
EAMC bought this plot of land several months ago and gave it to the Fuller Center to help out these three families.
“You certainly don’t want to build a new home for someone on rental property," said Laura Eason, the chaplain at EAMC. "So that’s when we approached hospital leadership and said, ‘We need some land.’ And so we had folks looking and we found this land in Opelika.”
EAMC leaders said it’s just the right thing to do to help out their employees.
“They’re our bread and butter at the East Alabama Medical Center, and we do, we go above and beyond,” Ruffin said.
The families, as they work away on their homes in this searing heat, can’t wait to walk through their new front doors Friday when the home dedications will take place.
“Oh my goodness, it’s going to be emotional,” Johnson said.
Adams agreed.
“I just thank God, and I thank everybody,” she said. “It’s just a blessing.”
