Events in Columbus during October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly 150 Georgians died due to domestic violence in 2018, according to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence. Hope Harbour, the local domestic violence shelter and program, is holding a few events throughout October for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
- The “Walk to End Domestic Violence” will be on Tuesday, October 8 at Country’s on Broad, 1329 Broadway. Registration begins at 5:00PM and the walk begins at 5:30PM. There will be a candlelight vigil in the courtyard of the Government Center at 6:00PM.
- “The Art of Love” will be on Thursday, October 10 at Iron Bank Coffee Co., 6 11th Street, from 6:00PM - 9:00PM where people will be speaking out against domestic violence.
- The 2nd Annual Domestic Violence Awareness Brunch is from 10:00AM from 1:00PM on Saturday, October 12 at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 831 6th Avenue.
- The Family Fall Festival is Saturday, October 19 from 11:00AM to 1:00PM in the school gym at South Columbus Elementary, 1964 Torch Hill Road.
Hope Harbour Director Lindsey Reis says Georgia ranks 25th in the nation for women who are killed by men.
“This year alone in Muscogee County, I think there have been six or seven deaths contributed to just family violence. Typically, it’s one in five women and one in seven men that are victims of intimate partner violence in their lifetime. Only one in four report, so we’re only getting so many people reported to us and there’s a lot of victims out there that aren’t even seeking services," Reis said.
According to the Commission on Family Violence, more than 2,700 victims made a request for a shelter in Georgia last year, but their request was not met due to lack of space.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.