Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center hosting open house event for new Columbus location

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers are celebrating their expansion in the Columbus community.
An open house event will be held Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event is open to the public and will include refreshments, arts and crafts, games, sensory gym play and more.
Hopeberidge is located at 200 Brookstone Parkway Bldg. 200.
To RSVP for the event, call 317-436-1965 visit Facebook.
For more information about Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.