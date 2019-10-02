New sculpture unveiled at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warren Williams Homes in Columbus has a new piece of history.
A sculpture was unveiled Tuesday in front of the leasing office. It’s part of an oral history project between the apartments and the Columbus Museum.
Nationally known public artist, DeeDee Morrison, designed the sculpture. She said she is excited to share it with the community.
"I loved their reaction,” said Morrison. “They felt their message and that their stories have been heard. That was communicated through the art. Art is the most meaningful and that's the reason why I do what I do. As a public artist, I feel it is much less about me as an artist and much more important that I tell the story that I am supposed to be telling to the community."
Morrison held a workshop over the summer with Warren Williams Homes residents to incorporate their ideas.
