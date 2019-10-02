Piedmont Columbus Regional hosts 17th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional held its 17th annual Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon on Tuesday.
The luncheon serves as a day of hope for breast cancer survivors and an opportunity to raise money and awareness for breast cancer services in the community. The luncheon also celebrates those who work each day to treat cancer at the Breast Care Center and the John B. Amos Cancer Center in Columbus.
Diana Jordan, a cancer survivor, comedian, and author, was the guest speaker.
“The first year that this event was held, it was held at a small country club,” said Aline Lasseter, executive director of the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation. “I think there were about 35 women in attendance. I think they raised a few thousand dollars which today, we have at our 17th annual over 1200 women. The message is strong. Women are hearing that message and getting that diagnosis early so that we can treat them and help them live long happy lives.”
This year’s theme was “When it Comes to the Fight Against Breast Cancer, Mission Impossible.”
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.