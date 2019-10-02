Principal: Harris County Carver Middle School investigating social media message

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County Carver Middle School principal Melissa Hayes reached out to parents via phone message Wednesday to let them know they are looking into a “social media message” that had “captured” their attention. She did not divulge the message but told parents that there is “no immediate threat” to their building, students or staff.
The school is working with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to identify the person or persons behind the message. Principal Hayes adds that school safety procedures are in place, as normal.
This is the message, as released to News Leader 9:
Good morning parents,
This is Melissa Hayes, principal of Harris County Carver Middle School, calling to inform you that we have received information about a message on social media that has captured our attention. At this time there is no immediate threat to our building, students, or staff members. We are working closely with members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Department and Harris County School’s district leaders to identify a source. Our faculty and staff members along with our on campus School Resource Officer will continue to maintain our safety procedures that are in place each day as we serve your child.
Thank you.
Melissa Hayes
