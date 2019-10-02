Principal: Harris County Carver Middle School investigating social media message

This is Melissa Hayes, principal of Harris County Carver Middle School, calling to inform you that we have received information about a message on social media that has captured our attention. At this time there is no immediate threat to our building, students, or staff members. We are working closely with members of the Harris County Sheriff’s Department and Harris County School’s district leaders to identify a source. Our faculty and staff members along with our on campus School Resource Officer will continue to maintain our safety procedures that are in place each day as we serve your child.