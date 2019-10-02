Record-Breaking Heat for the Rest of the Work Week

By the weekend at least, we may manage to see a few isolated showers and storms and some more clouds around. The first front will bump highs down into the low 90s and upper 80s before an even more potent cold front arrives in the Southeast early next week. After a chance of showers and storms Monday as the front moves through, cooler and much more seasonable air will descend toward the Valley bringing us a welcome dose of temperatures near or below 80 in the afternoons, and 50s even possible during the morning hours! Though fall at least will finally return, we still need some drought-busting rain. Keep in mind though, October and September are the driest months of the year, so it’s not unusual to be without much rainfall.