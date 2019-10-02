Record Heat Possible to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Our string of hot days will continue as we finish off this week with mid to upper 90s in the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Look for record-breaking or record-tying heat on these days with a mostly sunny sky and only a slight chance of any showers or storms. By the weekend, a cold front will push in, bringing an increase in clouds on Saturday and Sunday and isolated showers and storms. The rain coverage won't be enough to put a dent in the drought, but highs will drop to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Another front will move in Monday into Tuesday bringing a better chance of rain and storms on Monday afternoon and the change to cooler and drier air for the middle part of next week. Highs will drop back to the upper 70s and lower 80s with overnight lows in the 50s and 60s!