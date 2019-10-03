Ala. Governor Kay Ivey visited Auburn for the grand opening of Winkelmann Flowform Technology

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The governor of Alabama, Kay Ivey, was expected to visit Auburn today. She participated in the grand opening of Winkelmann Flowform Technology.
Winkelmann Flowform Technology is a $12 million investment that is creating 50 new jobs overall. The $12 million dollar production facility is a high-tech manufacturer serving the aerospace industry and other industrial sectors.
U.S. Congressman Mike Rogers also joined the governor at the grand opening event that took place this afternoon.
Winkelmann Flowform Technology predicts 50 new jobs over the span of the next five years.
