Columbus police investigating shooting at Pine Grove Mobile Home Park

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating a shooting at Pine Grove Mobile Home Park on Plateau Dr.
Officers were called to the mobile home park in the 3100 block of Plateau Dr. just before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.
Lieutenant Ralph Dowe with CPD’s Robbery and Assault Unit confirmed that multiple shots were fired and one person was struck twice but is currently in stable condition.
No arrest has been made in the investigation at this time.
